© Instagram / kung fu hustle





Kung Fu Hustle 2: What took fifteen long years? and Kung Fu Hustle (2004)





Kung Fu Hustle (2004) and Kung Fu Hustle 2: What took fifteen long years?





Last News:

Miranda Devine slams Dr. Fauci’s COVID flip-flops and contradictions: 'He’s been all fear, no responsibility'.

More homebuyers in Maine interested in rural communities, others selling to take advantage of the hot housing market.

Gail Goestenkors named Kentucky women's basketball assistant coach.

Humankind — World wonders and influence guide.

Cut super and Victorian women will suffer.

Carlos Vela is still in Mexico’s radar for the Olympics.

Global High-strength Carbon Fiber Market 2021 Research Report with COVID-19 Impact – Toray Industries, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings – NeighborWebSJ.

All lanes open after tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Botetourt County.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony provides his analysis on UK's incoming class, TyTy Washington.

Zee helpline LIVE: Check all details on current COVID-19 situation, oxygen and hospital beds.

ASX sags; Bingo, Tabcorp surge on deals.

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as focus turns to Fed meeting.