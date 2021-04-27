© Instagram /





Mark Burnham Playing Leatherface in the New 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Movie! [Exclusive] and Leatherface: His 10 Strongest Enemies, Ranked





Mark Burnham Playing Leatherface in the New 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Movie! [Exclusive] and Leatherface: His 10 Strongest Enemies, Ranked





Last News:

Leatherface: His 10 Strongest Enemies, Ranked and Mark Burnham Playing Leatherface in the New 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Movie! [Exclusive]

Officers seize drugs and guns during probation check in Atascadero.

Clippers vs. Pelicans.

Retired Colonel Sergio de la Peña aims to connect with and represent more Virginian conservatives.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc.

U.S. Sen. Sullivan endorses Bronson and former Gov. Knowles endorses Dunbar in Anchorage mayor's race.

County Resumes Use of Johnson and Johnson Vaccine.

High school scoreboard.

Edheroes: Who Can Save Education In The Pandemic Era And How?

Mayor and at least two councilors ask for performance review of city manager and attorney after more footage released in Garner case.

Can Rock Springs Ridge, Robert Dello Russo, and the City of Apopka make a deal?

VIDEO: Community mourns Tulsa orthodontist and family after fatal plane crash.