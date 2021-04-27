© Instagram / liberal arts





Nyla Holland named College of the Liberal Arts' spring 2021 student marshal and DePauw ranked No. 10 liberal arts school in the nation





Nyla Holland named College of the Liberal Arts' spring 2021 student marshal and DePauw ranked No. 10 liberal arts school in the nation





Last News:

DePauw ranked No. 10 liberal arts school in the nation and Nyla Holland named College of the Liberal Arts' spring 2021 student marshal

ICT and Wondermore Invite You to Rediscover Costa Rica in the First Tica Series for IMAX ⋆ The Costa Rica News.

Bethany for children and families holds first Salute to Teens week since 1997.

Chicago crime: Dirt biker killed in Marynook hit-and-run near 83rd and Kimbark, police say.

Bay City store wins dispute over rent early in pandemic.

Wild Hogs Becoming Major Nuisance, Desecrating Dallas Cemetery.

Daigneault: Losses of 2008 built foundation. He hopes 2021 can do the same.

At least 5M have skipped 2nd vaccine dose; doctor says lagging data contributes to count.

Murder trial against former Missouri State Professor to move forward.

ICT and Wondermore Invite You to Rediscover Costa Rica in the First Tica Series for IMAX ⋆ The Costa Rica News.

Bismarck mom urges school to honor her son’s memory at graduation ceremony.

A closer look: Bismarck schools to lift mask requirements by next week.