© Instagram / magnificent 7





Horse Racing tips: A magnificent 7 at Ludlow today and Hyderabad: Another of ‘magnificent 7’ footballers dies of COVID-19





Hyderabad: Another of ‘magnificent 7’ footballers dies of COVID-19 and Horse Racing tips: A magnificent 7 at Ludlow today





Last News:

Fittest Freakest and Reebok Launch Treasure Hunt Through Europe to Find Nanos, Chance to Win 100 Trainers for Your Box.

Faces to Follow: Dave Hajek, Mark Lee and Scott Randall.

Field baseball beats Norton behind Ailes gem, balanced bats.

Heavy Lifting Done on Wellsburg Bridge.

Verona Pharma Announces Publication of Phase 2b Dose-Ranging COPD Data in the International Journal of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Japan's Kansai Elec, Marubeni scrap plan for coal-fired power plant.

Sharks' Greg Pateryn: Grabs helper in win.

World Earthquake Report for Tuesday, 27 April 2021.

UBS takes surprise $774 million Archegos hit.

Ben Rutten's five coaching and selection moves which have rejuvenated Essendon in 2021.

New Zealand players to remain in IPL for now despite worrying Covid-19 situation.