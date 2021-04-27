Kip Niven, actor best known as a renegade cop who takes on Clint Eastwood in ‘Magnum Force’– obituary and 'Magnum Force' Director Ted Post Dies at 95
By: Abigail Jackson
2021-04-27 09:19:16
Kip Niven, actor best known as a renegade cop who takes on Clint Eastwood in ‘Magnum Force’– obituary and 'Magnum Force' Director Ted Post Dies at 95
'Magnum Force' Director Ted Post Dies at 95 and Kip Niven, actor best known as a renegade cop who takes on Clint Eastwood in ‘Magnum Force’– obituary
Maersk Upgrades Guidance Amid Surging Demand and Freight Rates.
News roundup: Cheyenne Mountain and Broadmoor area news in brief.
Fitch Assigns Cliffton's USD Notes a Final Rating of 'BB'/Negative.
UPS Market to grow by $ 4.83 Billion 2021-2025.
National Labor Relations Board social media and blogging policies: Approach with caution.
Toyota acquires Lyft's self-driving unit for $500 million.
Brooks is top D-4 player; Cardinals' Mix named to 2nd team.
Solar Energy Market Size- Industry Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027 – The Courier.
McDavid notches 3rd hat trick of season, Oilers beat Jets.
Local experts weigh in on what losing a congressional seat could mean for Californians.
Teller County crime reports on April 28, 2021.
Longhorn Steakhouse on Its Way to The Highlands.