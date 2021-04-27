© Instagram / midnight runners





Tim Burgess on ‘Too-Rye-Ay’ by Dexys Midnight Runners: ‘This album has travelled with me all over the world’ and Meet the Midnight Runners: 'It bonds us with the city'





Tim Burgess on ‘Too-Rye-Ay’ by Dexys Midnight Runners: ‘This album has travelled with me all over the world’ and Meet the Midnight Runners: 'It bonds us with the city'





Last News:

Meet the Midnight Runners: 'It bonds us with the city' and Tim Burgess on ‘Too-Rye-Ay’ by Dexys Midnight Runners: ‘This album has travelled with me all over the world’

Ahead of Tuesday's ASG presidential debate, an election cycle recap.

Dunn returns, but Hawks fall 100-86 to Pistons.

Officer in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Car on NYC Highway.

Diversity's Black Lives Matter dance nominated for Bafta's must-see moment award.

Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson as he’s accused of saying ‘let Covid rip’.

WTTC 2021: Bartlett joins discussions on tourism recovery.