© Instagram / midnight sun





Swimming with whales under the midnight sun and Downtown Association announces return of Midnight Sun Festival





Downtown Association announces return of Midnight Sun Festival and Swimming with whales under the midnight sun





Last News:

Illinois universities plan in-person commencements — and 2020 grads are invited, too.

Mac Miller's estate announces upcoming book to celebrate his life and legacy.

Giants news, 4/27: «Buying and selling,» mock draft, more headlines.

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly Sunny and Warmer Today.

Officer fatally struck in Queens hit-and-run; driver in custody: NYPD.

As tech faces a reckoning, what you do offline can get you banned.

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Promo Art Reveals An Awesome New Look At Captain America.

Person shot Monday night on I-170 near Boeing.

Park Ave. Fest organizers expected to provide update on Tuesday.

Johnson Controls ranked on Forbes Best Employers for Diversity List 2021.

Seminole County to vote on lifting mask mandate.

United Parcel Service Handily Beats Estimates but Holds Off on Guidance.