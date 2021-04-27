'Mob Wives' star Drita D'Avanzo's husband gets five years for gun charge and ‘Mob Wives’ Drita D’Avanzo pleads for leniency in hubby’s sentencing
© Instagram / mob wives

'Mob Wives' star Drita D'Avanzo's husband gets five years for gun charge and ‘Mob Wives’ Drita D’Avanzo pleads for leniency in hubby’s sentencing


By: Mia Martinez
2021-04-27 14:46:10

'Mob Wives' star Drita D'Avanzo's husband gets five years for gun charge and ‘Mob Wives’ Drita D’Avanzo pleads for leniency in hubby’s sentencing


Last News:

‘Mob Wives’ Drita D’Avanzo pleads for leniency in hubby’s sentencing and 'Mob Wives' star Drita D'Avanzo's husband gets five years for gun charge

U.Va. COVID-19 dashboard reports one case over Saturday and Sunday.

Histiocytic and Dendritic Cell Sarcomas of Hematopoietic Origin Share Targetable Genomic Alterations Distinct from Follicular Dendritic Cell Sarcoma.

45-31 Davis Street's Excavation and Pilings Begin in Long Island City, Queens.

This Modern Farmhouse Offers Fishing and Golf Idaho-Side of the Teton Mountains.

Arizona Gold Drills 49 g/t Gold and Provides Drilling Update.

5 Things To Know On Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Elon Musk: Tesla in deadly Texas crash wasn't on Autopilot.

Judge sets hearing on Graham Spanier's pending jail sentence.

Dream leaks his phone number on Twitter » TalkEsport.

Abu Dhabi showcased on TikTok following launch of new @inabudhabi channel on social media platform.

  TOP