© Instagram / mob wives





'Mob Wives' Drita D'Avanzo Begs Judge for Leniency in Husband's Gun Case and Drita D’Avanzo, Hot-Tempered Star of ‘Mob Wives,’ Is Arrested





'Mob Wives' Drita D'Avanzo Begs Judge for Leniency in Husband's Gun Case and Drita D’Avanzo, Hot-Tempered Star of ‘Mob Wives,’ Is Arrested





Last News:

Drita D’Avanzo, Hot-Tempered Star of ‘Mob Wives,’ Is Arrested and 'Mob Wives' Drita D'Avanzo Begs Judge for Leniency in Husband's Gun Case

Arizona Gold Drills 49 g/t Gold and Provides Drilling Update.

Boston memorial of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King gets $1 million from Bank of America.

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Extinguishes All Its Outstanding Debt.

Finch Therapeutics Appoints Susan E. Graf to Board of Directors.

Buzz building on Dolphins direction of decision at No. 6 overall.

Live updates: Biden to speak to nation on coronavirus response as CDC weighs updated mask guidance.

A Great Escape on ‘Prodigal Son,’ Time Travel on ‘Supergirl,’ ‘The Resident’ Encounters Disaster, ‘Big Sky’ Gets Tricky.

Bombay HC seeks Centre’s reply on supply, allocation of Remdesivir to Maharashtra.

'White elephant' Island bar on the Thames in Reading could become three-bedroom home.

Archegos hit to UBS stuns investors as shares slide.