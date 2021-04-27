© Instagram / paris is burning





Touch This Skin, Darling: Paris Is Burning Turns 30 and Rewatching “Paris Is Burning” helps define contemporary moments of history





Rewatching «Paris Is Burning» helps define contemporary moments of history and Touch This Skin, Darling: Paris Is Burning Turns 30





Last News:

Kenilworth Public Library Hosts Purse Craft for Teens and Adults.

100 Investors, College Athletics And Anheuser-Busch: How Three Brothers Built Super Coffee Into $400 Million Company.

InveniAI and Shionogi Enter AI-Powered Multi-Target Drug Discovery Collaboration.

The legacy of racism built into Northwest highways and roads.

Committee seeks to expand affordable housing options for Myrtle Beach hospitality and tourism employees.

U.S. Cannabis Council Appoints Director of Social Equity and Inclusion to Support Social Justice Efforts.

Theater Notebook: San Diego Rep's Jewish Arts Festival goes global.

What investors should expect to hear from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

FDA may consider ban on menthol cigarettes as response to citizen petition.

$42k slice on Highland Park Spanish; $50k reduction on Atwater Village bungalow; $81k chop on Echo Park duplex.