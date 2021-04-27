© Instagram / pikachu movie





If You Only See One Detective-Themed Pikachu Movie This Year... : Pop Culture Happy Hour and Pokemon Detective Pikachu movie review: A funny, wonderfully sweet nostalgia trip





Pokemon Detective Pikachu movie review: A funny, wonderfully sweet nostalgia trip and If You Only See One Detective-Themed Pikachu Movie This Year... : Pop Culture Happy Hour





Last News:

What to watch today: Futures flat ahead of tech earnings and after Nasdaq, S&P 500 records.

Prevea St. Mary's Health Center to open May 10 at Shawano Avenue location in Green Bay.

New transgender studies center in Chicago aims to combat misinformation and lack of trans-led research.

ZTE’s new Blade 11 Prime has wireless charging and not much else for under $200.

Hot Fantasy Prospects To Watch For Week 5.

Tesla needs a perfect year. That won't be easy.

Weather has North Shore steelhead run on again, off again.

Apple releases privacy update that clamps down on data tracking.

Strong Growth in Spending on Media Intelligence Software & Information.

Labor board will hold hearing on objections to Amazon union election on May 7.

Vandalism at Dana causes concerns for those living on campus.

Cooper address focuses on COVID, finding agreement with GOP.