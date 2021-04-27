© Instagram / porco rosso





Porco Rosso: The Last Sortie and Studio Ghibli’s Porco Rosso is a fairy tale without a fairy-tale ending





Studio Ghibli’s Porco Rosso is a fairy tale without a fairy-tale ending and Porco Rosso: The Last Sortie





Last News:

Apple deal comes with clear winners – and clear losers – for Triangle, economists warn.

WisEye Morning Minute: Conversations on the Fiscal State of Wisconsin and the Nation.

Piñon Midstream Launches Unique Sour Gas Treating and Carbon Capture Infrastructure Solution in the Delaware Basin.

Coronavirus daily news updates, April 27: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world.

Government of the District of Columbia Selects Clearwater for Streamlined Investment Accounting and Reporting.

William and Kate drive tractor on farm visit in County Durham.

NYPD officer killed after driver hits him on the Long Island Expressway, police say.

Report: 34% of Amazon Sellers Are Increasing Advertising Spend on Amazon in 2021.

Penn State Extension walk will provide tips on managing stormwater.

First-gen farming couple plants roots on property in Madison.

All Aboard! Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is back on track.

Push for the Playoffs: Key East, Central Division matchups on Tuesday.