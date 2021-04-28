© Instagram / jesse pinkman





‘El Camino’ is a reminder that Walter White saved Jesse Pinkman, but Netflix might have saved both of them and Breaking Bad Recap: What Happened To Jesse Pinkman At The End





Breaking Bad Recap: What Happened To Jesse Pinkman At The End and ‘El Camino’ is a reminder that Walter White saved Jesse Pinkman, but Netflix might have saved both of them





Last News:

Got the COVID vaccine? Get free drinks and cupcakes in Norwalk, Westport.

Beautiful Momma Fox And Pups Causing A Stir At Jersey Shore Beach.

Anthony Davis and LeBron are telling Dennis Schroder to keep playing the same way when LeBron gets back.

Coos County re-starts administration of Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Lakers' Dennis Schröder suggests LeBron James 'close' to returning: 'We can't wait for him to get back'.

Biden to meet with Jimmy Carter in Plains during Georgia swing this week.

City seeks grant to make Moss Rock Preserve more accessible.

Santa Clara Co. launches VTA free ride program to help seniors and disabled residents get COVID-19 vaccines.

Woman arrested in caught-on-video attack on flower vendor outside California cemetery.

Like Boot Prints on the Moon, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Left Its Mark on Asteroid Bennu.

Atara Biotherapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.