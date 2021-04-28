© Instagram / message in a bottle





Message in a bottle: Memorial letter in Lake Huron found by strangers years later and Message in a bottle discovered after 7 year journey





Message in a bottle discovered after 7 year journey and Message in a bottle: Memorial letter in Lake Huron found by strangers years later





Last News:

Madison and Dane County launch 2021 solar programs.

‘Torso Killer’ pleads guilty in 1974 cold-case murders.

Citrus Peel Extract Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2028 – The Courier.

SK Hynix first-quarter profit up 66% on strong chip demand amid stay-at-home trend.

Intern to publicly testify on rape claim against lawmaker.

Report: Steelers Exercise Fifth-Year Option On S Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Listen! Cicadas, dubbed Brood X, are back on the East Coast.

New HBO series on con artists features Opelika convicted felon.

Boy dies of COVID after parents, both vaccinated, take him to Hawaii.

RI Senate OKs legislation to rename TF Green Airport.

JMU student becomes first Black woman to graduate with biophysical chemistry degree in Virginia.

Apple plans to add more than 3,000 jobs in Culver City.