© Instagram / mona lisa smile





Jake Gyllenhaal is in a lot of pictures from the premiere of Mona Lisa Smile in 2003 and What Else for March 5 and Beyond 'Mona Lisa Smile': Art, Race And Social Media On Campus





Jake Gyllenhaal is in a lot of pictures from the premiere of Mona Lisa Smile in 2003 and What Else for March 5 and Beyond 'Mona Lisa Smile': Art, Race And Social Media On Campus





Last News:

Beyond 'Mona Lisa Smile': Art, Race And Social Media On Campus and Jake Gyllenhaal is in a lot of pictures from the premiere of Mona Lisa Smile in 2003 and What Else for March 5

Space Calendar 2021: Mars Ingenuity's first flight, SpaceX Starship launches and more.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam proud to showcase Cleveland, hope NFL Draft spurs better connection to lak.

ART 321 closing reception features live music, tattoos, and dolls with full biographies.

King County likely to move back to COVID reopening phase 2, public health director says.

Baddoo carving niche, making adjustments.

Chattanooga Mayor Kelly eager to work with nonprofits, other agencies outside of City Hall.

3-D printer maker Stratasys sees needed growth helped by new products.

Final beam put in place for new orthopedic center.

PennDOT announces traffic stoppages on Tarentum Bridge.

MRU Tournament Women's Football: Liberia Beat Sierra Leone 3-1.

Shaken US Capitol on High Alert for Biden's First Address to Congress.