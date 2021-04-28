© Instagram / norwegian wood





More psychedelic-y demo version of The Beatles' "Norwegian Wood" and Story Behind the Song: Mac McAnally, 'Norwegian Wood'





More psychedelic-y demo version of The Beatles' «Norwegian Wood» and Story Behind the Song: Mac McAnally, 'Norwegian Wood'





Last News:

Story Behind the Song: Mac McAnally, 'Norwegian Wood' and More psychedelic-y demo version of The Beatles' «Norwegian Wood»

Shorthanded Celtics fall to struggling Thunder despite Jaylen Brown’s 39 points, and other observations.

California migrant detention center called out for ‘years of abuse and misconduct’.

Here's how Tennessee Titans can ace the 2021 NFL Draft — trades and all.

In Pontotoc, Jimma Smith and Joe DiDonna win final two aldermen posts (copy).

Controlled burn removes invasive grass from Mile-long Pier.

UH Mānoa vice provost for enrollment management finalists selected.

Olin (OLN) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates.

Shooting investigation underway in Pocomoke, Suspect on the loose.

Chase Scanlan situation changes again, John Desko to address media on Wednesday.

Success of China’s climate action hinges on three turning points.

Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Lands on injured list.