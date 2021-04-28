Film News Roundup: Oona Chaplin Starring in Horror Movie ‘Lullaby’ and ‘Avatar’ Sequels Star Oona Chaplin: James Cameron Franchise Is ‘Trojan Horse Cinema’
By: Michael Miller
2021-04-28 06:07:22
‘Avatar’ Sequels Star Oona Chaplin: James Cameron Franchise Is ‘Trojan Horse Cinema’ and Film News Roundup: Oona Chaplin Starring in Horror Movie ‘Lullaby’
State Senator Tom O'Mara spoke to Zach Wheeler about Climate and Community Investment Act.
Rain and Storms are in the Wednesday Forecast.
Top U.S. trade negotiator discussed vaccine ramp-up with Novavax exec.
UVA eases limits on gatherings -.
Man caught on camera shooting at crowd on Collins Avenue.
Ocala equestrian rider suspended after using electric spurs on horses.
Princeton to hold «limited» vaccine clinic for international students, on-campus staff this week.
Fire reported at Family Dollar on Gordon Highway.
Crude oil slips on US stock build, OPEC+ JMMC endorses impending output rise.
Boating incident on Colorado River leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Grand Canyon National Park.