© Instagram / out of africa





Out of Africa, time and again and Human ancestors still had monkey brains when they ventured out of Africa





Human ancestors still had monkey brains when they ventured out of Africa and Out of Africa, time and again





Last News:

Chicago looking at 'Vax Pass' for concerts and other events, public health commissioner says.

Tempe Police investigate shooting near Loop-202 and Scottsdale Road.

BSJ Game Report: Bruins 3, Penguins 1.

San Rafael developer sells part of marina housing project.

Public continues to weigh in on Hart mascot during public forum.

Oakland High School student charged after gun found on school grounds.

Hawkeye Community College gets low interest rate on $9 million bond issue.

Samaritans tried to fend off man beating homeless woman in Davis, police say.

Garner dog attack: Mother, daughter seriously injured in Garner dog attack on Roan Drive, police say.

BSJ Game Report: Bruins 3, Penguins 1.