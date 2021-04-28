© Instagram / red forman





My favorite on-screen dad: That ’70s Show’s Red Forman and That 70s Show: 5 Reasons Red Forman Is The Scariest Sitcom Dad (& 5 Reasons He's Not)





My favorite on-screen dad: That ’70s Show’s Red Forman and That 70s Show: 5 Reasons Red Forman Is The Scariest Sitcom Dad (& 5 Reasons He's Not)





Last News:

That 70s Show: 5 Reasons Red Forman Is The Scariest Sitcom Dad (& 5 Reasons He's Not) and My favorite on-screen dad: That ’70s Show’s Red Forman

Finalist Daniel Clay takes 'no-nonsense' approach to leadership.

Kellys keep Diamondbacks rolling, beat Padres 5-1.

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2026 – The Courier.

Aluminum Foil Rolling Mills Global Market Study Focus on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers – The Courier.

Manchester United may sign a better Cavani and Ibrahimovic after new transfer development.

Covid-19: Government exceeding nationwide vaccination target, but Northland and Rotorua are lagging well behind.

Harris takes on 'hard work' in 100 days as vice president.

DeVonta Smith on size concern: We play football. All the rest is irrelevant.

‘What if Superman was your dad?’ Comics legend Mark Millar on Jupiter’s Legacy.

Microsoft beats quarterly revenue expectations on cloud strength.

Biden will announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday, sources say.