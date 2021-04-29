© Instagram / klimt





France to return Gustav Klimt painting looted by Austrian Nazis and Stolen Klimt painting—buried for 20 years—to go back on show at Italian museum





Stolen Klimt painting—buried for 20 years—to go back on show at Italian museum and France to return Gustav Klimt painting looted by Austrian Nazis





Last News:

Baby foxes, racoons and owls in Austin’s couple’s back yard give snapshot of Central Texas wildlife.

Man arrested after break-in and theft at University of Charleston.

Hawaii reports 3 new coronavirus-related deaths and 69 additional COVID-19 infections.

Nebraska lawmakers spar over private school tax credit bill.

California has lowest COVID rate in America: Here’s why.

Somerville and Jamaica Plain are aiming to hold in-person PorchFests later this year.

State leaders implementing new strategies to get combat vaccine hesitancy.

Authorities respond to water emergency at Iron Range mine pit.

Apple soars past sales, profit targets, warns of chip shortages.

Houston nurse and DACA recipient will be First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's guest for President Biden's address.

Prep swimming: Denfeld duo ready for Division I challenge.

North Dakota lawmakers nix funding for Jamestown amusement park, but backers still confident in project.