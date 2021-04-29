© Instagram / making the cut





‘Making The Cut’ Hosts Tim Gunn & Heidi Klum Play With Fashion Competition Formula After Leaving ‘Project Runway’ Behind and On Amazon’s ‘Making the Cut,’ Fashion Is a Total Bore





‘Making The Cut’ Hosts Tim Gunn & Heidi Klum Play With Fashion Competition Formula After Leaving ‘Project Runway’ Behind and On Amazon’s ‘Making the Cut,’ Fashion Is a Total Bore





Last News:

On Amazon’s ‘Making the Cut,’ Fashion Is a Total Bore and ‘Making The Cut’ Hosts Tim Gunn & Heidi Klum Play With Fashion Competition Formula After Leaving ‘Project Runway’ Behind

Baseball Continuing to Receive Votes in NCBWA National Poll and Sit Third in West Region.

On Your Side Investigation: Contractor says he's sorry and wronged customers.

US Senate votes to restore methane rules for oil and gas sector.

Falkon Technologies to Double Team, Expand Footprint With a Grant from the McKinney Innovation Fund » Dallas Innovates.

Zara was arrested overseas and says police sexually harassed her. Australia didn't help.

On Your Side Investigation: Contractor says he's sorry and wronged customers.

State finance committee hosts virtual input session on 2021-2023 state budget.

Streetsblog L.A. Editor Joe Linton Talks Freeway Expansion on KPCC's AirTalk.

Veterinarian shortage forcing Bend emergency clinic to stop 24 hour service.

Falkon Technologies to Double Team, Expand Footprint With a Grant from the McKinney Innovation Fund » Dallas Innovates.

Firefighters respond to Castaic brush fire, evaucation warnings issued.

Bell on busting slump: 'All it takes is one hit'.