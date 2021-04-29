HAMILTON, MY FAIR LADY & More Announced for Providence Performing Arts Center's 2021/2022 Broadway Season and Movies on TV this week: 'My Fair Lady'; 'Mary Poppins'

© Instagram / my fair lady





Movies on TV this week: 'My Fair Lady'; 'Mary Poppins' and HAMILTON, MY FAIR LADY & More Announced for Providence Performing Arts Center's 2021/2022 Broadway Season

JG Pageau challenges Zdeno Chara and Tom Wilson, instantly regrets it.

Yellow Jackets get six on All-G-MAC Team.

NFL Rumors: Patriots working on new contract for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo.

Watch now: On Workers Memorial Day, three names added to Decatur monument.

3 men indicted on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Kamala Harris to visit Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Golden State's Kelly Oubre (wrist) doubtful on Thursday.

When will senior centers reopen?

Protests continue past curfew in Elizabeth City following judge’s ruling not to release shooting body camera footage to public.

Veteran rides scooter for 500+ miles to raise awareness for homeless Veterans.

Brendan Hunt found guilty of threatening to assault or murder members of Congress.