© Instagram / neo yokio





Netflix’s Neo Yokio could have been awesome but it failed the execution and Review: An Anime New York in Netflix’s ‘Neo Yokio’





Review: An Anime New York in Netflix’s ‘Neo Yokio’ and Netflix’s Neo Yokio could have been awesome but it failed the execution





Last News:

Lawmakers ponder 'sign and release' warrants.

'Representation matters': With Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, 2 women share the dais for the first time tonight.

DIGGING DEEPER: Bill aims to rid 'Quiet Rooms' in Illinois schools.

Laguna Beach leaders select Shohreh Dupuis as new city manager.

UCCS, CU System to require vaccinations for faculty, staff and students.

Elmhurst University lockdown lifted after person with gun reported on campus.

Latest loss, decisions keep Tony La Russa watchdogs on alert.

UPDATED: Officials: Pilot killed, 2 others on board injured after Duke Energy helicopter crashes in Eden.

Head-on crash in Vermillion County results in fatality.

'Representation matters': With Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, 2 women share the dais for the first time tonight.