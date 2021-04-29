© Instagram / personal shopper





DJ Mustard accuses personal shopper of stealing $50K to impress followers and Steven Wilson releases Nile Rodgers remix of Personal Shopper





Steven Wilson releases Nile Rodgers remix of Personal Shopper and DJ Mustard accuses personal shopper of stealing $50K to impress followers





Last News:

Fact check: Claims from Biden’s speech to Congress and the GOP response.

Five thoughts as Jaylen Brown and Aaron Nesmith come through in Celtics win.

Summer camps are back, and the demand is huge.

Fort Hood to relax COVID-19 measures starting May 1.

IDEMIA and Razer Fintech's LED-enabled Razer Card wins Technology Excellence Award for FinTech Payment Cards.

Cashmere and fine merino prices.

(2) More than a dozen members who objected to Electoral College on Jan. 6 will be in the chamber.

Cubs vs. Braves.

Lenexa police host workshop for public on its use-of-force policy.

Some Tulsa restaurants keeping masks on despite requirement ending soon.

Congresswoman Julia Letlow releases statement on the President's joint address to Congress.