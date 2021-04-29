© Instagram / pink flamingos





Keep the pink flamingos mural, but paint an adjoining flamingo graveyard mural... and Why are pink flamingos flocking to LC Valley neighborhoods?





Why are pink flamingos flocking to LC Valley neighborhoods? and Keep the pink flamingos mural, but paint an adjoining flamingo graveyard mural...





Last News:

Spaanstra leads Virginia past SIUE and into second round -.

WATCH: Biden presses for 'reasonable reforms' on guns.

Workers' Memorial Day honors those killed on the job in North Dakota & Minnesota.

Netanyahu dragging feet on reimbursing U.S. businessman for suits, cigars.

ONE on TNT 4 results: Ok Rae Yoon nearly finishes Eddie Alvarez early, ultimately wins unanimous decision.

'It's time to fix it': Biden urges action on immigration, other priorities.

Minor won’t be charged after tying electrical cord around dog’s neck, setting him on fire.

Kamala Harris is key to Biden's success in first 100 days.

Gov. Abbott plans to request federal reimbursement for financial impact of border control.

Knicks beat Bulls for 10th win in last 11 games.

Fact Finders: Why do you need a permit to board up a home in Springfield, Mo.?

GVSU students aim to clean up Great Lakes with new sustainable clothing company.