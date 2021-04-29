© Instagram / portlandia





The Portlandia Effect: How Did the Show Change the City It Satirized? and 'Portlandia' Is Ending, And Portlanders Are OK With That





The Portlandia Effect: How Did the Show Change the City It Satirized? and 'Portlandia' Is Ending, And Portlanders Are OK With That





Last News:

'Portlandia' Is Ending, And Portlanders Are OK With That and The Portlandia Effect: How Did the Show Change the City It Satirized?

April 28, 2021 Biden's first joint address to Congress.

Biden’s 100-day strategy: Under-promise and over-deliver.

Pedal with a purpose and help raise funds for Basalt Middle School.

Olympics-Team GB to have male and female flagbearers in Tokyo.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month: What is Denim Day?

The inside story on how New England found Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL draft.

Mineral Wells fire destroys trailers, vehicles.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G brings Snapdragon 750G and 5,000 mAh battery.

India's gold demand could falter in June quarter on COVID-19 lockdowns-WGC.

Housing crisis leaves out Montana's middle.

Storms With Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Move Across Oklahoma.

Omphemetse Sibanda.