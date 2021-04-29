© Instagram / sand castle





Carolina Beach hosts its first-ever sand castle building competition and Graphene inventor solves 150-year-old sand castle mystery





Graphene inventor solves 150-year-old sand castle mystery and Carolina Beach hosts its first-ever sand castle building competition





Last News:

373,000 possibly fraudulent unemployment claims filed in Texas during pandemic.

The test and measurement equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%.

Magication Station.

Man left house during COVID-19 'circuit breaker' and defecated in man's incense burner tin, gets jail.

Lufthansa flies into another quarterly loss on virus woes.

Newsom recall election petition signatures: How many Californians signed?

Leicester`s Barnes to miss Euros after injury setback.

China's population continues to grow in 2020: NBS.

Kim expected to start for the Cardinals against the Phillies.

Delhi Covid lockdown news live: High court asks Centre to resolve oxygen crisis.

Alumno: Almost 1,000 object to student flats ramp plans.