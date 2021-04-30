Anime voice actor Vic Mignogna loses big as judge drops final claims that Dallas-area studio and colleagues and Dragon Ball voice actor Vic Mignogna accused of sexual harassment
© Instagram / vic mignogna

Anime voice actor Vic Mignogna loses big as judge drops final claims that Dallas-area studio and colleagues and Dragon Ball voice actor Vic Mignogna accused of sexual harassment


By: Hannah Harris
2021-04-30 00:40:18

Dragon Ball voice actor Vic Mignogna accused of sexual harassment and Anime voice actor Vic Mignogna loses big as judge drops final claims that Dallas-area studio and colleagues


Last News:

Fork Real Café builds community through food and conversation.

Bethlehem principal known for his ‘compassion and grace’ selected as Pennsylvania Secondary Principal of the Year.

India's surging COVID-19 crisis and how Canadians can help.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes two babies, a ring-tailed lemur, and a Red River hog.

Aaron Rodgers trade is possible, wants say in free agency and NFL Draft decisions.

Nicolas Pepe hands Arsenal lifeline in first-leg defeat by Villarreal.

Rose Ladies Series: Gabriella Cowley snatches victory and £10,000 first prize in first event.

TVLine Items: Veep Vet Joins Maisel, Invincible's Double Renewal and More.

European Super League: Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal executives step down from Premier League roles.

«It's a height of ridiculosity: South Carolina governor talks about mask requirements in schools.

Demographics of COVID-19 infections trending younger with kid vaccines on horizon.

Aperitifs for every taste, including a Napa twist on the theme.

  TOP