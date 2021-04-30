© Instagram / my brilliant friend





My Brilliant Friend transported me from quarantine to Italy — and made me finally track my roots and ‘My Brilliant Friend’: HBO & Rai Renews Elena Ferrante Adaptation For Season 3





My Brilliant Friend transported me from quarantine to Italy — and made me finally track my roots and ‘My Brilliant Friend’: HBO & Rai Renews Elena Ferrante Adaptation For Season 3





Last News:

‘My Brilliant Friend’: HBO & Rai Renews Elena Ferrante Adaptation For Season 3 and My Brilliant Friend transported me from quarantine to Italy — and made me finally track my roots

17 Tweets About Milo The Goat From «Shadow And Bone» That Are Absolutely Flawless.

Flooding and mudslides add to St. Vincent's volcano woes.

Abbas delays Palestinian elections, Hamas slams 'coup'.

Goldsource Announces C$8.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement and Concurrent Share Consolidation.

No charges after investigation into alleged date rape drugging, DA announces.

Westfield's Emma and Ellie Williams: Athlete of the Week All-Stars.

Twitter breaks tech's blockbuster streak, shares fall on tepid outlook.

#21 ranked Gonzaga baseball goes on COVID pause.

New York Lawmakers Push For Minimum Standard Curriculum On Holocaust Education Amid Surge Of Hate Crimes.

'We are better than them even with 10 men'.

Many people missing out on second COVID-19 vaccine.