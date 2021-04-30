© Instagram / norma rae





Harriet Frank Jr. Dies: ‘Norma Rae’, ‘Hud’ Screenwriter Was 96 and Norma Rae Is Still a Classic





Norma Rae Is Still a Classic and Harriet Frank Jr. Dies: ‘Norma Rae’, ‘Hud’ Screenwriter Was 96





Last News:

Allen, DeRocher named head coaches for ACC basketball teams.

7 On Your Side Investigates uncovers 21% increase in overdose deaths in NYC during COVID pandemic.

No rain on this parade: NFL Draft excitement in Cleveland is red hot.

Walz, DFL Lawmakers Make Policing Changes Top Issue In Final Days Of Legislative Session.

Handicapper Ed DeRosa's guide on turning $100 Kentucky Oaks bet into big bucks.

Five-Year-Old Dead After Two Car Crash On Sutro Street.

Report: Steelers, Mason Rudolph have a deal on a one-year extension.

RCSD on the search for kidnapping suspect after missing teen is found dead in Lexington County.

Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury on the brink of being SCRAPPED with Bob Arum hitting out at Eddie Hearn.

Will rival clubs zero in on out-of-favour Demon?

Every word Mikel Arteta said on Ceballos' red, Xhaka at left back and team selection.

Truck driver captured cutting off motorist on SH1.