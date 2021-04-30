© Instagram / novocaine





Unlikely Candidates get a boost in the charts with ‘Novocaine’ and Is a novocaine related to cocaine?





Is a novocaine related to cocaine? and Unlikely Candidates get a boost in the charts with ‘Novocaine’





Last News:

US Environmental Protection Agency Announces Environmental Justice and Climate Action Initiatives.

Dodgers vs. Brewers prediction: Best bets, moneyline pick, player prop on April 29.

Branford Man Killed in Crash on I-91 in Middletown.

Police reform package on the way to Florida's governor.

Josh Duggar arrested on federal charges in Arkansas: report.

Fairfax swings to US$806M Q1 profit on surge in revenues; donates US$5M to India.

Sporting events respond to lifting of North Carolina's outdoor mask mandate.

Local man with cerebral palsy to have wheelchair fixed by company after 9 weeks of waiting.

Exclusive: Pfizer begins exporting U.S.-made COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico.

Imperial Theatre to stream «From Mozart to Motown» to raise money for renovations.

HAPPENING NOW: President Biden holds drive-in rally in Duluth to celebrate first 100 days.

Democratic lawmakers to roll out package of gun safety bills.