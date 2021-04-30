© Instagram / queen sono





‘Queen Sono’ Season 2 Canceled at Netflix Reversing Initial Renewal and ‘Queen Sono’: Netflix Renews Its First African Original Series





‘Queen Sono’: Netflix Renews Its First African Original Series and ‘Queen Sono’ Season 2 Canceled at Netflix Reversing Initial Renewal





Last News:

Coleman's bills to support mothers, infants, and foster care children pass Minnesota Senate.

Fantasy Football: Kyle Pitts is a unicorn and we like unicorns.

Man arrested after hit-and-run collision in Eureka Thursday.

Art Classes, Events And Summer Camps In Fort Myers.

Fewer vendors and more Plexiglas — a summer market returns to Victoria's Inner Harbour.

Biden pitches tax plan in Georgia: Right that rich pay more.

Richmond man charged with murder in Oakland killing.

Giuliani's Son Flails When Asked if Rudy Will Flip on Trump.

Monument Health breaks ground on Cancer Institute expansion.

Enel Chile Announces The Filing Of The 2020 Annual Report On Form 20-F.

Well-traveled Shamiel Stevenson on the move from Nebraska basketball, will turn pro.