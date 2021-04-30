© Instagram / real genius





Real Genius (1985) and 30 Years Later, Real Genius is Still the Geek Solidarity Film That Nerd Culture Deserves





30 Years Later, Real Genius is Still the Geek Solidarity Film That Nerd Culture Deserves and Real Genius (1985)





Last News:

Anne Douglas, Producer and Widow of Kirk Douglas, Dies at 102.

Mavs overcome big games by Stewart, Bey as Hardaway scores 42 and stars late.

Crawfish and Food Truck Rodeo will replace the Crawfish Festival this year.

Snapchat Shares Update on Internal and External Diversity Efforts, Including a Re-Think of its Camera Tools.

Understanding AI And Machine Learning Concepts To Build Your AI Leadership Brain Trust.

Iowa track and field set to compete at Billy Hayes Invitational.

NC Sheriff: 2 deputies killed, suspect and 2 others dead.

Biden sells economic plan in GA, calls for rich to pay more.

SHARE, Boys and Girls Club celebrate SMART Moves graduation.

Ellasa Horton posts PR's in 100 and 200 in triangular.

Detroit Lions 2021 NFL Draft picks: The Penei Sewell fit, grade and scouting report.

UC Davis will make new hires to advance equity and inclusion goals.