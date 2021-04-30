Netflix’s ‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’ Criticized for Main Character Pretending to Be Deaf and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser review: Netflix’s latest is not a winner
By: Emma Williams
2021-04-30 06:12:43
Sierra Burgess Is a Loser review: Netflix’s latest is not a winner and Netflix’s ‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’ Criticized for Main Character Pretending to Be Deaf
Native plant sale set for May 7 and 8.
Dodgers vs. Brewers.
Cubs Score and Recap (4/29/21): Cubs 9, Braves 3 – Cubs Avoid Sweep as Offense Comes to Life.
Trevino homer pushes Gibson and Rangers past Red Sox 4-1.
Varlamov posts 6th shutout, Islanders beat Rangers 4-0.
Foothill And Amador Valley Students Perform On Broadway!
The latest on coronavirus in Mason and Thurston counties.
RI's Kwity Paye selected No. 21 in NFL Draft by Colts.
NFL Draft: Giants Select Receiver Kadarius Toney After Trade Down To No. 20.
More than 400 days between home matches for A-League team.
Toga Limited's Wholly Owned Subsidiary TOGL Technology Sdn.
Thursday baseball roundup: Ludington rallies to top WMC, Whitehall wins on walk-off walk.