© Instagram / sing 2016





Greek Sing 2016 Impresses Yet Again and Spring Sing 2016: Temme Scott





Spring Sing 2016: Temme Scott and Greek Sing 2016 Impresses Yet Again





Last News:

NFL Draft picks: Jaguars go 1-2 from Clemson with Lawrence, Etienne; Waddle, Phillips to Dolphins.

YouTube And TikTok Star Jojo Siwa Breaks Down Long Distance Struggles With Girlfriend.

Troy Police are investigating a pedestrian hit and run accident.

Asian shares slip on pandemic worries despite Wall St rally.

Phil Mickelson uncertain on US Open exemption.

Cavani, Pogba and Fernandes supply the class to put Man Utd on the brink of Solskjaer's first final.

'As and when we receive doses': Goa CM on inoculation of all above 18 years.

Something smells rotten in the new report on the Rudy Giuliani case.

Bad news, but fight to save Phar Lap Raceway in Timaru goes on.

2021 NFL Draft: Jets trade up with Vikings to select USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

SECOND DOSE WOES: Health experts plead with population to return for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses.