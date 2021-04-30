© Instagram / sixteen candles





Emilio Estevez recalls 'heartbreak moment' losing out on 'Sixteen Candles' part and 'Sixteen Candles': Where Is the Cast Today?





Emilio Estevez recalls 'heartbreak moment' losing out on 'Sixteen Candles' part and 'Sixteen Candles': Where Is the Cast Today?





Last News:

'Sixteen Candles': Where Is the Cast Today? and Emilio Estevez recalls 'heartbreak moment' losing out on 'Sixteen Candles' part

Miss Manners: Just say ‘I can’t make it,’ and leave it at that.

Malfoy Mischief and Malevolence!

Abingdon and Gate City play to 1-1 tie on the pitch.

Kansas City’s Friday forecast shows low wind, higher temperatures and sunshine.

Revisit the Short-Lived Revival of Cole Porter's Can-Can With This Feature From the Playbill Archives.

AHS students picked for Scholastic Honors Day.

Thursdays High School Scoreboard: Hartford and Tolland Counties.

Indonesia approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Yoel Romero out of Bellator 258 bout against Anthony Johnson and light heavyweight grand prix.

At-home Use Intense Pulsed Light Hair Removal Device And System Market size, Witness Highest Growth in near future by 2027.

Morgantown holds off Wheeling Park, 57-54.