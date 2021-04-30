Police arrest woman in Skateland shooting that injured a 5-year-old girl and Indianapolis crime: Child shot outside Skateland skating rink on the west side
By: Samantha Thompson
2021-04-30 07:13:25
Indianapolis crime: Child shot outside Skateland skating rink on the west side and Police arrest woman in Skateland shooting that injured a 5-year-old girl
Trevino homer pushes Gibson and Rangers past Red Sox 4-1.
Myasthenia gravis and COVID‐19: A case series and comparison with literature.
Dolphins' selections for Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips bring lots of questions.
'You've got to be accountable': Roanoke mayor disturbed after teenagers involved in two shootings.
UAB and Samford holding masked commencement at stadiums.
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean.
India posts record daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 386452.
Vigil hopes for healing for families who lost loved ones to gun violence in Columbus.