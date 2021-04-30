Snow Angel and 79-year-old man makes first snow angel
By: Linda Davis
2021-04-30 07:56:25
79-year-old man makes first snow angel and Snow Angel
2021 NFL Draft Grades: Lots of value and a handful of blunders.
Fairhope prepares for first Arts and Crafts Festival since pandemic.
Arm Clashes With Intel and AMD With Neoverse N2 Server CPUs.
Our Take: Bills pick Rousseau and the new look AFC East.
Nick and Cheryl Elliott's newly released «God's Prescription for Addiction» is an inspiring strategy for addicts seeking sobriety.
INDEPENDENT LIVING: The path to equity and justice is diverse.
Judge OKs Burke's name on ballot.
Work to begin next year on GMU's $168M Arlington campus expansion.
Oversight of Pa. recovery homes stalls as officials, advocates disagree on best approach.
No hits needed: Allen capitalizes on late Plano error for Game 1 walk-off win.