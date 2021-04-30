© Instagram / snow angel





Snow Angel and 79-year-old man makes first snow angel





79-year-old man makes first snow angel and Snow Angel





Last News:

2021 NFL Draft Grades: Lots of value and a handful of blunders.

Fairhope prepares for first Arts and Crafts Festival since pandemic.

Arm Clashes With Intel and AMD With Neoverse N2 Server CPUs.

Our Take: Bills pick Rousseau and the new look AFC East.

Nick and Cheryl Elliott's newly released «God's Prescription for Addiction» is an inspiring strategy for addicts seeking sobriety.

INDEPENDENT LIVING: The path to equity and justice is diverse.

Judge OKs Burke's name on ballot.

Work to begin next year on GMU's $168M Arlington campus expansion.

Oversight of Pa. recovery homes stalls as officials, advocates disagree on best approach.

No hits needed: Allen capitalizes on late Plano error for Game 1 walk-off win.