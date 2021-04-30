White Sox rookie Yermín Mercedes enjoys snow day at Fenway Park and Snowstorm hits Riverton, snow day for schools, city busy plowing roadways
© Instagram / snow day

White Sox rookie Yermín Mercedes enjoys snow day at Fenway Park and Snowstorm hits Riverton, snow day for schools, city busy plowing roadways


By: Olivia Anderson
2021-04-30 07:57:51

Snowstorm hits Riverton, snow day for schools, city busy plowing roadways and White Sox rookie Yermín Mercedes enjoys snow day at Fenway Park


Last News:

FDA says it will ban all menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Enterprise security's evolution in Asia: Building business continuity and resilience.

Double crises of coup and Covid could push half of Myanmar's population into poverty, UN warns.

PlayStation State of Play April event reveals Ratchet & Clank, Among Us and more.

Who will the Steelers pick on Day 2 of the NFL draft?

Alexander: Chargers get their left tackle on draft night.

Restaurant Review: Bonefish Grill on Merritt Island is an Awesome Dining Experience.

80 best players available for the Rams on Day 2 of the draft.

Rise in cost of building materials and tight supply put construction on the back foot.

  TOP