‘Ride Along 2’ Continues No. 1 Journey With $41.5M; ‘13 Hours’ Clocks $19.65M – Monday Update and Kevin Hart and Ice Cube stay hilarious in 'Ride Along 2'
By: Jason Jones
2021-04-30 08:37:15
‘Ride Along 2’ Continues No. 1 Journey With $41.5M; ‘13 Hours’ Clocks $19.65M – Monday Update and Kevin Hart and Ice Cube stay hilarious in 'Ride Along 2'
Kevin Hart and Ice Cube stay hilarious in 'Ride Along 2' and ‘Ride Along 2’ Continues No. 1 Journey With $41.5M; ‘13 Hours’ Clocks $19.65M – Monday Update
Analysis: Draft board falls Browns' way, and the defense keeps getting better.
Reimagining Classroom Community, Assessment, and Our Own Self-Care.
India's Infections Surge, Vaccination for Athletes and Pregnant Women, Rules for Fully Vaccinated People: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights.
Patriots 2021 NFL Draft: Bill Belichick addresses Mac Jones pick, notes Cam Newton is still 'our quarterback'.
Packers GM says they will not trade Aaron Rodgers: 'He's the guy that makes this thing go'.
Outstanding Walton College Students Recognized at Awards Ceremony.
Nestle buys vitmain maker Bountiful for $5.75 billion.
Postgame Report: Another Doubleheader Sweep!
NFL Draft news: Damian Lillard on Raiders selecting Alex Leatherwood.
New medical publication offers guidelines on how to manage patients with unexplained low blood sugar.
TV tonight: More on-air tirades and faux pas from Alan Partridge.
IndiaMART InterMESH tanks 8% on weak operational performance in March qtr.