© Instagram / sai pallavi





Awards Sai Pallavi received for her role in the movie Premam; see full list and Sai Pallavi looks ethereal in blue saree while promoting ‘Love Story’





Sai Pallavi looks ethereal in blue saree while promoting ‘Love Story’ and Awards Sai Pallavi received for her role in the movie Premam; see full list





Last News:

FDA says it will ban all menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Warren Buffett Opposes Climate and Diversity Proposals for Berkshire.

Australia's eSafety and the uphill battle of regulating the ever-changing online realm.

Report: Administrations could better help graduate student mental health.

White, Bulls to host Middleton and the Bucks.

2021 NFL Draft: Browns first-round pick Greg Newsome II confident he's best corner in class.

Analyzing COVID-19 Impact on Fracking Water Treatment Market.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Clampdown of information by citizens will be treated as contempt of court, says SC.

Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine for animals -regulator.

BNP Paribas beats quarterly expectations as equity trading rebounds.

Rosston pedestrian struck and killed Thursday morning.

Covid-19: Pet repatriation flight from Canada reunites pets and owners after year apart.