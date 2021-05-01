© Instagram / Sofia Vergara





Modern Family star Sofia Vergara receives COVID-19 vaccine and Kate Presutti Tapped As EVP Of Development For Sofia Vergara’s Latin World Entertainment





Kate Presutti Tapped As EVP Of Development For Sofia Vergara’s Latin World Entertainment and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara receives COVID-19 vaccine





Last News:

Saudis and Emiratis Ready to Invest in Iraqi Renewable Energy.

Wilmington CBP, USCG Intercept Honduras-bound 'Zombie Apocalypse' Ammo.

Iron Gate Candles opens brick-and-mortar location in Aiken.

NJEDA, in partnership with Nurture NJ and First Lady Tammy Murphy, Issues Request for Information Seeking Input on the Establishment of a Trenton-Based Center Dedicated to Maternal & Infant Health.

Relay Medical Corp. Provides Corporate and Commercial Update.

Voxtur Announces Results for Q4 and Year Ended December 31, 2020.

RIP: Bassist Tony Markellis.

Semi-truck driver charged with hit-and-run after pushing car into a Duluth intersection.

F-22 And F-35 Datalinks Finally Talk Freely With Each Other Thanks To A U-2 Flying Translator.

'It's great.' Flawless skies, perfect weather welcomes fans back to Kentucky Oaks.

EU's Answer To Spotify's Complaint: Apple's Rules Have Consumers Losing Out.