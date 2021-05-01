© Instagram / super 8





Weekend Shooting Investigation at Super 8 Motel and Two arrested for prostitution of minor after shooting at Oxford Super 8





Two arrested for prostitution of minor after shooting at Oxford Super 8 and Weekend Shooting Investigation at Super 8 Motel





Last News:

Riot Games to record Valorant voice chats and review for harassment, hate speech.

Josh Duggar's Family Including Sisters Jill and Jinger Duggar Speak Out Following Arrest.

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society launches COVID vaccine trial for people with blood cancers.

2021 Beautify Butte campaign and 'adopt-a-lot' kicks off (copy).

James Gunn Reveals How Long It Was Between Marvel Firing and DC Hiring Him.

Private equity firm acquires Trace One platform.

Tribune Editorial: Utah should put its federal windfall into things that will last.

St. Louis Cardinals expect right-hander Adam Wainwright to come off COVID-19 IL Monday.

EU court to rule May 12 on Amazon, Engie appeals against tax orders.

US keeps in place mask requirement on planes, transit.

Cubs Place Trevor Megill on Injured List, Recall Kyle Ryan.