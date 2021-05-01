© Instagram / joyride





Joyride partners with Trailze to make navigation an integral part of the micromobility experience and Olivia Colman Comedy ‘Joyride’ Acquired By Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions From Embankment (EXCLUSIVE)





Olivia Colman Comedy ‘Joyride’ Acquired By Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions From Embankment (EXCLUSIVE) and Joyride partners with Trailze to make navigation an integral part of the micromobility experience





Last News:

Santa Clara County urges youth and Latinos to get COVID vaccines.

Radford University families see the class of 2020 and 2021 graduate.

Why Pfizer and BioNTech Shot Higher on Friday.

New Wilmington land code could offer less traffic and more greenspace.

Cash and prizes for vaccines could help the country reach herd immunity.

Early spring fueling an explosion of dog and deer ticks.

Glen Lake Celebrates Restaurant Week With Take Out and Dine In Options.

Payton Turner ready to ‘grow and learn’ with the Saints.

UV lights, cars with Trump bumper stickers and a lack of transparency illustrate ongoing GOP-driven ballot review in Arizona.

Documentary looks at treatment options for veterans, first responders battling post-traumatic stress.

Newsmax apologizes to Dominion worker for false allegations.

At 10th anniversary of Navy SEAL raid that killed bin Laden, U.S. is embarking on Afghanistan withdrawal.