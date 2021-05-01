© Instagram / mars attacks





Darko US Have Released A Brutally Discomforting New Track ‘Mars Attacks’ and Why Mars Attacks! is underrated





Why Mars Attacks! is underrated and Darko US Have Released A Brutally Discomforting New Track ‘Mars Attacks’





Last News:

Mother of 15-year-old who was kidnapped and killed says she wants justice.

Bates and switch! Nation's top prep hoops star pulls MSU commitment.

NBA injury updates: LeBron James expected to return vs. Kings, per report; LaMelo Ball may return this weekend.

Justin Toscano and Tom Moore discuss Mets, Phillies and NL East.

First Major Discoveries Reported From Project to Read Complete Genetic Sequences of All 70,000 Vertebrate Species.

Where you can score freebies, deals on Cinco de Mayo.

Broncos pick up 5th-year option on linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Highmark: Vaccinate NEPA on PA live!

Fractures in GOP on full display as Cheney faces renewed criticism for bucking Trump and disagreeing with McCarthy in public.

Supreme Court: University of Iowa must respond to auditor's subpoena on P3 utility partners.

8,000 gallons of diesel fuel spills after tanker truck overturns on freeway onramp near Wilmington.

Southampton 1-1 Leicester City: Brendan Rodgers reaction on failure to beat 10-man Saints.