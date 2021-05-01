© Instagram / norma rae





'Norma Rae,’ originally filmed in Opelika, shown in the city for 40th anniversary and 'Norma Rae': Sally Field's '79 Film Remains a Powerful Story of Industrial Action





'Norma Rae,’ originally filmed in Opelika, shown in the city for 40th anniversary and 'Norma Rae': Sally Field's '79 Film Remains a Powerful Story of Industrial Action





Last News:

'Norma Rae': Sally Field's '79 Film Remains a Powerful Story of Industrial Action and 'Norma Rae,’ originally filmed in Opelika, shown in the city for 40th anniversary

Army disciplines officers and soldiers for handling of Vanessa Guillén's murder at Fort Hood :: WRAL.com.

Shop exclusive Mother’s Day sales: The Sill, Tarte and more.

Fire Risk High In Northridge And Chatsworth As Heat Wave Lingers.

U. of Illinois official to be next U. of Iowa president.

U.S. Will Impose New Ban On Travel From India As Coronavirus Rages.

Broncos exercise fifth-year option on LB Bradley Chubb.

Operators Still Waiting On 737 MAX Electrical-Issue Fix Details.

California Environmental Law & Policy Update.

La Mesa finally has its community garden.

Welcome to Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft!

Three Meriter respiratory therapists support hospital staff in Peoria.

Sen. Moran works to honor Six Triple Eight battalion with Congressional Gold Medal.