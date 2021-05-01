© Instagram / novocaine





The Unlikely Candidates earn first 'Billboard' number-one with "Novocaine" and Twin Atlantic return with new album 'POWER', share first single 'Novocaine'





The Unlikely Candidates earn first 'Billboard' number-one with «Novocaine» and Twin Atlantic return with new album 'POWER', share first single 'Novocaine'





Last News:

Twin Atlantic return with new album 'POWER', share first single 'Novocaine' and The Unlikely Candidates earn first 'Billboard' number-one with «Novocaine»

Disneyland reopening day: It's back after COVID closure.

Search and Rescue saves stranded motorists.

Associated Builders and Contractors New Jersey and the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey Denounce Governor Murphy's.

Memo: Best Buy president and COO stepping down in July.

Police: Eugene man arrested for sex abuse and furnishing to minors.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows.

Senate Votes for Strong Methane Rules.

UCLA’s Two Draftees Wait For The Call.

COVID-19 update for April 30: British Columbians 50+ to get vaccine appointments next week.

Women's Tennis vs Ohio State on 4/30/2021.

Canadian athletes to have vaccine access before Tokyo Games.