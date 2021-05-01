Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings adds Pen15 actor Dallas Liu in secret role and ‘PEN15’ Is No Longer an Underdog, and That Feels Weird
© Instagram / pen15

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings adds Pen15 actor Dallas Liu in secret role and ‘PEN15’ Is No Longer an Underdog, and That Feels Weird


By: Daniel White
2021-05-01 02:52:21

‘PEN15’ Is No Longer an Underdog, and That Feels Weird and Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings adds Pen15 actor Dallas Liu in secret role


Last News:

NFL draft live updates: Jets take a receiver, Broncos add a running back early in Round 2.

PMPRB update: Revised compliance timelines for grandfathered and gap medicines and proposed regulatory amendments directed to CSPs.

3 officers resign after rough arrest of woman with dementia.

6 P.M. Weather Report.

Salt River Tubing opens to the public on Saturday.

US extends face-mask requirement on planes until September.

Mets place Luis Guillorme on injured list with oblique strain.

Introducing the Beacon-News/Courier-News Girls Volleyball All-Area Team.

6 P.M. Weather Report.

Counselor earns statewide award, to compete for national title.

Navigating EU Data Transfers: Effects of Schrems II Start to Bite.

  TOP