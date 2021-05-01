© Instagram / quantum of solace





Gemma Arterton Says “There Was So Much Wrong” With ‘Quantum Of Solace’ Character, Bond Women and Quantum of Solace is an essential James Bond movie for its villain





Quantum of Solace is an essential James Bond movie for its villain and Gemma Arterton Says «There Was So Much Wrong» With ‘Quantum Of Solace’ Character, Bond Women





Last News:

What is ‘long COVID’ ... and how many in Hawaii could have it?

Giants address pass rush and defense with Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari.

Legislative redistricting on hold until Iowa gets ‘granular’ census data.

Fallen Chandler officer served community and law enforcement colleagues as stress coach.

Young man seeks love and stability within a family.

Examining Bears QB Justin Fields' 'quiet confidence,' accuracy and more: 5 takeaways.

Hospital and Long-Term Care Associations Welcome Long-Term Care Commission Report.

Movie and TV Superstar Visits Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna refused to join WHO's C-TAP for vaccines. Now the India surge is causing crisis.

Netflix's Shadow and Bone Adaptation Is Really Good, According to Netflix.

Judge: New Mexico must give at-home students fast internet.

Maradona care ‘deficient and reckless’ before death, medical board report finds.