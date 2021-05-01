© Instagram / shallow hal





Gwyneth Paltrow said starring in Shallow Hal was a 'disaster' – here’s why she is right and Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her biggest movie 'disaster': 'Shallow Hal'





Gwyneth Paltrow said starring in Shallow Hal was a 'disaster' – here’s why she is right and Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her biggest movie 'disaster': 'Shallow Hal'





Last News:

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her biggest movie 'disaster': 'Shallow Hal' and Gwyneth Paltrow said starring in Shallow Hal was a 'disaster' – here’s why she is right

Bucs’ pick of Kyle Trask to back up Tom Brady, trades highlight Day 2 of NFL draft.

Area athletes selected in the second and third rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Eli Broad, LA philanthropist for the arts and education, dies at 87.

Pitching, Defense Help Brewers Overcome Offensive Slumps And Injuries To Finish April In First Place.

Home where 92 year old was shot and killed by police to be used to mentor teens.

Bucs’ pick of Kyle Trask to back up Tom Brady, trades highlight Day 2 of NFL draft.

Exclusive Report on Sugarcane Market 2014-2027 – KSU.

Police: Gun recovered linked to shooting that left Lexington child blind.

On Ajith's 50th birthday, fans celebrate Thala in style on Twitter.

Nedow, Webb Set Personal Bests in Hammer Throw to Move Up in Southland Standings.